Friday, July 10
William Eric Tomey, 40, of Martinsville, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Wednesday, July 8
Thomas Gene Chambers, 27, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for burglary of a dwelling, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Legend drug without a prescription.
Tymothy James Debolt, 31, of Beech Grove, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for habitual traffic violator and possession of methamphetamine.
Eric William Early, 43, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and carrying a handgun, prohibited.
Michael Gordon Hughes, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Danny Robert Onstott, 61, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated, endangering, and driving while intoxicated, a C misdemeanor.