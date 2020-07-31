Friday, July 31
David Michael Czerniak, 53, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (D felony) and driving while intoxicated, endangering.
DeAndra Lavell Hunt, 25, of Indianapolis, was arrested for failure to appear.
Kirstin Renee Pasierb, 30, of Pembroke Township, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Lee Allen Tillema, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated and endangering and driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Thursday, July 30
Charles Robert Alexander, 33, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Corey Lee Cotner, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Kristopher Wayne Rumbut, 31, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for intimidation and disorderly conduct.