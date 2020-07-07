Tuesday, July 7
Timothy Scott Campbell, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for residential entry and criminal mischief.
Joseph King Chamberlain, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for residential entry and pointing a firearm.
Matthew James Davis, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Shaunda Marie Fish, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for residential entry and criminal mischief.
Kyle Dale Hanaway, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Michael Ryan Huff, 30,of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Stephanie Marie Jelderks, 22, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Jeffrey A. Kerkes, 49, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for intimidation and domestic battery.
Phillip R. Marlin, 34, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
Matthew D. Stamper, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Monday, July 6
Eric Robert Allbritten, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Sharon Ann Arnett, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Kalyn Scott Ballard, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for public intoxication.
Devonte N. Fowler, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated (refusal).
Kelly Theodore Gilbert, 58, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for public intoxication.
Michael Robert Kasky, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating a motor vehicle while consuming alcohol and operating while intoxicated (refusal).
Rebecca Dawn Neely, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent, visiting/maintaining a common nuisance and dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
Jonathan R. Thomas, 25, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for murder and robbery resulting in injury.
Joseph Alan Travis, 22, of Portage, Indiana, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for auto theft.
Christina Leeann Warner, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Friday, July 3
Kenneth August Carta, 35, of Steger, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, driving while intoxicated (endangering), driving while intoxicated (D felony) and possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Duane Chamberlain, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of work release.
Thomas George Grabski, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for domestic battery and strangulation.