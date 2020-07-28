Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, July 28
Travis Jonathan Bowman, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine/Legend drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a Legend drug without a prescription.
James Matthew Hoover, 31, of Portage, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy and driving while suspended.
Damian Ross Ludlow, 19, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Angela Beth Miller, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Jacob Anthony Parketon, 27, of Portage, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for parole violation.
Melanie Ann Wynn, 33, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy and public intoxication.
Monday, July 27
David Alan Griest, 24, of Crawfordsville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law encorcement.
Rachel Mariam Hagadon, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Lea Xavier Hernandez Vega, 18, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for minor consuming/possession of alcohol.
Kristen L. Huff, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested for theft and driving while suspended, prior.
Kevin Robert Kuehnau-Diericks, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16 years of age and criminal confinement.
Berea Collette Ruuska, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).