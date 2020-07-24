Friday, July 24
Vernon J. Farmer, 38, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for attempted murder, aggravated battery and domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16 years of age.
Trevin D.J. Lesueur, 34, of Rock Island, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Alicia Jane Servies, 38, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Frank Anthony Swartz, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, July 23
Michael Dean Mitchell, 70, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery and intimidation.
Wednesday, July 22
Brian Franklin Fox, 37, of Kouts, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Benjamin Y. Johnson, 62, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for obstructing traffic and disorderly conduct.
Ronald William Snow, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.