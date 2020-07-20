Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, July 20
Eduardo I Apodaca, 26, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Rodney Allen Barkley, 50, of Remington, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (D felony) and habitual traffic violator.
Arthur Raymond Burchett, 41, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Ann M. Calandrello, 57, of Kentland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated, refusal.
David Allen Doyle, 51, of Wheatfield, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (A misdmeanor).
Rachel Mariam Hagadon, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Scott David Helmeke, 56, of DeMotte, was arrested for operating while intoxicated (refusal), public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Nicholas Lopez, 55, of Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for child solicitation.
Cleopha Elizabeth Malott, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Blake Christian Read, 32, of Valparaiso, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Michael Patrick Serrato, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (D felony) and driving while suspended.