Arrest Log

Jasper County Arrest Log

Friday, July 17

Alexander Shane Davis, 36, of Flagstaff, Arizona, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with bodily waste.

Christopher James Jackson, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.

Nicholas Lopez, 55, of Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for child solicitation.

Richard Eugene Sanders, 51, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, prior.

Thursday, July 16

Benjamin Ellis Holden, 27, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for auto theft.