Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, July 17
Alexander Shane Davis, 36, of Flagstaff, Arizona, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with bodily waste.
Christopher James Jackson, 39, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Nicholas Lopez, 55, of Kankakee, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for child solicitation.
Richard Eugene Sanders, 51, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended, prior.
Thursday, July 16
Benjamin Ellis Holden, 27, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for auto theft.