Jasper County Arrest Log

Thursday, January 16

Nikola Jovic, 36, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.

Matthew Krsak, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while suspended.

Veronica Yvette Rollins, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.

Wednesday, January 15

Michael Ambrose Doyle, 36, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct.

Cassandra Lee Freeland, 51, of Earl Park, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.

Alan James Shonk, 45, of Winamac, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

Simon Peter Zulaski, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.

Tuesday, January 14

Christopher Paul Rowe, 26, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.

