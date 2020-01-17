Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, January 16
Nikola Jovic, 36, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Matthew Krsak, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while suspended.
Veronica Yvette Rollins, 32, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.
Wednesday, January 15
Michael Ambrose Doyle, 36, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct.
Cassandra Lee Freeland, 51, of Earl Park, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Alan James Shonk, 45, of Winamac, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Simon Peter Zulaski, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Tuesday, January 14
Christopher Paul Rowe, 26, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.