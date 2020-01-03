Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, January 3
Ronald John Graefen, 44, of Gary, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Ricky Thompson, 55, of Waukegan, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
David Keith Wilson, 32, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Aaron Charles Worachek, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for disorderly conduct, conversion and public intoxication.
Thursday, January 2
Cameron Robert Mitchell Rivers, 27, of Ambia, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Kevin Wayne Stone, 38, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.