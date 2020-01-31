Watch the Rensselaer Republican website for updates to the arrest log

Jasper County Arrest Log

Friday, January 31

Jamie Ray Elkins, 43, of Remington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamines, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and domestic battery.

Robert Lee Imhausen, 35, of Lake Station, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for criminal confinement.

Thursday, January 30

Shannell Christine Bonnell, 20, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.

Kenneth Richardo Fuentes Duran, 23, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.

Wednesday, January 29

James David DeMario, 39, of Grant Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.

Scott Wayne Gluth, 38, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.

Levitious Lazarus Hansen, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.

