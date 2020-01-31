Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, January 31
Jamie Ray Elkins, 43, of Remington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamines, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and domestic battery.
Robert Lee Imhausen, 35, of Lake Station, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for criminal confinement.
Thursday, January 30
Shannell Christine Bonnell, 20, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Kenneth Richardo Fuentes Duran, 23, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Wednesday, January 29
James David DeMario, 39, of Grant Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Scott Wayne Gluth, 38, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Levitious Lazarus Hansen, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.