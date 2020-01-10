Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, January 9
Heidi Marie Bowers, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Michael John Mazzerle, 44, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Keith Brian Mullins, 55, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for conversion.
Floyd Edger Oakes, 45, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Crystal Lynn Palladino, 35, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
James Ray Simmons, 75, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Christine Rose Spencer, 52, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.