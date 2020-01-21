Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 21
Ryan Lee Anderson, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Anthony Michael Breese, 28, of Monticello, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Jack Tyler Fleming, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release and failure to return to a lawful detention and was held.
Brandon Michael Hesh, 33, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for criminal confinement, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation and battery with a deadly weapon.
Jamie L. Nitcher, 45, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle as a habitual violator and possession of paraphernalia.
Andrew Jerome Przybyla, 18, of Whaatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Damon J. Sampson, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Michael Patrick Serrato, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended and operating while intoxicated refusal.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Steven Zackery Wilson, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage.