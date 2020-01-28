Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 28
Annetta Marie Alt, 50, of Goodland, was arrested for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
Kim Patrick Angle, 59, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Daniel D. Chavez, 31, of Carlisle, Ind., was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order, criminal confinement, attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal confinement.
Bobbie Joe Fleming, 49, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Kevin Michael Klarich, 42, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery against a public safety official, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery against an endangered adult.
Christa M. Lexow, 26, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Kane Michael Stokes, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of work release.
Monday, January 27
Lakeisha Lajuan Adjake, 42, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended.
Daniel Lynn Freshney, 53, of Manton, Michigan, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Dustin Wayne Giroux, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Justin Daniel Graper, 35, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Bruce Lee Hemminger, 44, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.
Jeffrey Edward Hemminger, 41, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.
Byannekah Jo Moore, 27, of Charleston, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
John Wesley Newton, 36, of Crestwood, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of Legend drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and driving while intoxicated.
Jason Orlik, 44, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Damon J. Sampson, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Dallas James Shearer, 30, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.