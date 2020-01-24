Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, January 24
Christel Candace Hendron, 44, of LaPorte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Thursday, January 23
Matthew James Davis, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (D felony) and possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, January 22
Darason Chaz Gratner, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft and minor consuming/possession of alcohol.
Timothy Michael Vanderborg, 32, of Morocco, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probation violation.