Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, January 13
Rodney Richard Deardurff, 40, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for burglary of a dwelling and residential entry.
Mathew James Feleki, 33, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear, theft, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle as a weapon and reckless driving.
Erlin Javier Hernandez-Morales, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for never receiving a license.
Judy Caroline Moore, 72, of Jackson, Georgia, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for contempt of court.
Damon J. Sampson, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.