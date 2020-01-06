Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, January 6
Kristijan Ambrus, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for criminal mischief.
David William Gaskin, 51, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended.
Seger Lee Kimble, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy.
Sean Patrick Martin, 31, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Jill Marie Miller, 41, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Damon J. Sampson, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Ricky Thompson, 55, of Waukegan, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.