Jasper county Arrest Log
Tuesday, January 7
Timothy Duwayne Bowling, 55, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated.
David Michael Culver, 40, of Lake Village, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Albert Benjamin Hendon, 27, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Destiny Shantelle Jackson, 21, of Chicago, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle, child neglect and resisting law enforcement.
Lucinda Jane Lane, 38, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Lawrence Herman McGan, 62, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Kirstin Renee Pasierb, 29, of Pembroke Township in Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Dwayne Rayshawn Strange, 21, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of a controlled substance.