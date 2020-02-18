Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, February 18
Christian Michael Izynski, 27, of Oak Harbor, Washington, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
David Joseph Ordway, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Quante Jovon Riley, 23, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Damon J. Sampson, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Porshaue Bianca Shelley, 29, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
William Eric Tumey, 39, of Martinsville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated and probation violation.
Ashley Machell Warren, 22, of Ridgeville, Indiana, was arrested for failure to appear.
Friday, February 14
Lydia Rose Davaney, 30, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.