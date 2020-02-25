Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, February 24
Keyna Genine Alexander, 44, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Colme Terancio Cabreera-Sauceda, 30, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated, endangering, driving while intoxicated (an A misdemeanor) and no drivers license when required.
Donald G. Oliver, 45, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine.
Edward Schroeder, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for burglary with intent to commit a felony or theft, theft, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of methamphetamine.
Peter Siang, 33, of Wheaton, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated, a C misdemeanor.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Stephen Eric Workman, 35, of Goodland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for burglary of a dwelling, theft of $750-$50,000 or previous conviction and criminal mischief.
Jackie Lynn Woynarowski, 44, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.