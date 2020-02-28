Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, February 28
Abigail Marie Bardoczi, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for Legend Drug paraphernalia possession and possession of methamphetamine.
Johnny Wayne Chambers, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Amanda Marie Kennedy, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Zelayda Lemus-Morales, 25, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for never receiving a license.
Ludwin A. Sorio Canas, 23, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for never receiving a license and held.
Thursday, February 27
Angelita Shante Jefferson, 37, of Chicago, was arrested by the Indiana State police for dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Wednesday, February 26
James Matthew Grigsby, 46, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft of $750-$50,000 or previous conviction.
Charles Eugene Hale, 45, of DeMotte, was arrested for violation of work release.
Autumn Mallard, 24, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.