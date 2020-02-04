Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, February 4
Matthew Edward Krsak, 36, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.
Kristofer A. Mathews, 37, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for dealing in methamphetamine at least 10 grams, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, February 3
James Kelsey Davis, 38, of Griffin, Georgia, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
James David DeMario, 39, of Grant Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Richard Joseph Grant, 38, of Fort Wayne, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Derek James Jenkins, 30, of Portageville, Maryland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended, leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage, driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended prior and interference with custody.
Gary Lee Mullins, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Damon J. Sampson, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.