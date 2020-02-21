Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, February 21
Xzavier Wilhem Fontaine, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Stephan M. Julien, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Keith Wayne Pollock, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Thursday, February 20
Amy Joe Kiser, 52, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Sean Paul Wilkie, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery with a deadly weapon.
Wednesday, February 19
Robert Anthony Perez, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication and criminal mischief.
Ryan Scott Self, 35, of LaPorte, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Terra Graan Skopp, 37, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.