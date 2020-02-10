Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, February 10
Justin Z. Cleveland, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation and theft. He was held by JSCD.
Dallas Dean Grace, 20, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Arrtorro Odonez Mendoza, 45, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Damon J. Sampson, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Alisha Renee Shirley, 35, of Columbus, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Friday, February 7
Lydia Davaney, 30, of Chesterton, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Hunter Travis Mason, 18, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for pointing a firearm.
Thursday, February 6
Cecilia Teresa Heider, 22, of Lockport, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Kennith J. Hopkins, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested for contempt of court.
Wednesday, February 5
Thomas Russell Haun, 46, of Brook, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Seger Lee Kimble, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy, stalking and residential entry.