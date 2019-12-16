Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, December 16
Michael Matthew Agnich, 58, of New Lenox, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for reckless driving, aggressive driving and criminal recklessness.
Tyler Ryan Davis, 26, of Elkhart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage and driving while intoxicated.
Gage Michael Lewis Dunn, 46, of Kouts, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Glen Robert Peters, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested on a court order.
Damon J. Sampson, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Dalton Kenneth Shafer, 21, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Jenny Lynn White, 31, of Schererville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.