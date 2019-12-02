Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, December 2
Eduardo Isaac Apodaca, 25, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Jose Manuel Ayala-Jaime, 21, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Michael L. Beherns, 50, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Carlos Roberto Echeverria-Bargas, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Donald William Eger, 49, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
James Matthew Grigsby, 27, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.
Matthew Lee Hyatt, 24, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for invasion of privacy and residential entry.
Angela Beth Miller, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia and possession of paraphernalia.
Sabrina Ann Misiak, 25, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Andrew Bradley Money, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia and possession of paraphernalia.
Damon J. Sampson, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Caitlin Marie Staples, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Wendy Marie Stone, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia and possession of paraphernalia.
Nikko Emmanuel Waddell, 24, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia and possession of paraphernalia.
Kassie Joann Youngberg, 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated, endangering.