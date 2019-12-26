Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, December 26
Ryan Edward Dobson, 34, was arrested and held.
Kelsie Leilyn Gauler, 27, of Hebron, was arrested for violation of work release.
Ethan Taylor Joseph, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for criminal recklessness.
Guillermo Guerrero Martinez, 49, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth McCullough, 45, of Gary, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Cameron Christopher Miller, 28, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for non-support of a child.