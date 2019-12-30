Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, December 30
Jason Richard Applegate, 47, of Brook, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Jill Dawn Johnson, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Andrew Joseph Korniak, 52, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Flipe De Jesus Lopez Gonzalez, 30, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while consuming alcohol.
David S. Mitchell, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery with moderate bodily injury.
Jeremy Lee Overton, 38, of Greenwood, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Matthew David Stamper, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery.
Kane Michael Stokes, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.