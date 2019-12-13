Watch the Rensselaer Republican website for updates to the arrest log

Friday, December 13

Jordan Renee Davis-Jakich, 29, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft, criminal recklessness, battery with moderate bodily injury and criminal mischief.

Jerome Hall, 24, of Bloomington, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

Ryne David Kroncke, 35, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

Michael Emilio Michalski, 18, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for minor consuming/possession of alcohol.

