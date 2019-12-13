Friday, December 13
Jordan Renee Davis-Jakich, 29, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft, criminal recklessness, battery with moderate bodily injury and criminal mischief.
Jerome Hall, 24, of Bloomington, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Ryne David Kroncke, 35, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Michael Emilio Michalski, 18, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for minor consuming/possession of alcohol.