JASPER COUNTY ARREST LOG
Monday, December 23
Nicholas Bruce Antcliff, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery resulting in injury to a person under 14 years of age.
Jacob William Gallagher, 38, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Wheatfield Police Department for domestic battery.
Roger Christopher Hicks, 45, of Sedelia, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Carlos Gonzalez Johnson, 37, of Chicago, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Joe Frank Roorda, 65, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (endangering) and resisting law enforcement.
Shanna Marie Schwanke, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Jeremy Michael Stahl, 20, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Timothy Scott Walker, 48, of Logan, Ohio, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Friday, December 20
Robert Joseph Martin, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for dealing in methamphetamine.
David Patrick Matichak, 59, of Englewood, Florida, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated.
Dalton Jeffery Milbourn, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Brennon Daniel Randolph, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, December 18
Steven Ray Struble, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Tuesday, December 17
Howard D. Johnson, 54, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of work release.
Gomer Daryel Minix, 60, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Monday, December 16
Kevin Edwards Rollins, 38, of Slidell, Louisiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.