Wednesday, December 4
Nicholas Phelan Gonzalez, 23, of Crown Point, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Kristopher Hans Hofferth, 41, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Jason Scott Miller, 19, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Dale Leslie Peterson, 31, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for parole violation.
Jacob Moses Reed, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery.
Bobbi Jo Van Houten, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Monday, December 2
Kelly Renee Urbano, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for probation violation.