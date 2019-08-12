Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, August 12
Joshua M. Anzalone, 32, of Dunkirk, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for Legend drugs paraphernalia possession.
Felix Barrientos Sanchez, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a vehicle while consuming alcohol and never receiving a drivers license.
Randle W. Bougher, 35, of Wolcott, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Ryan Frank Lucas, 20, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, minor consuming/possession of alcohol and sexual misconduct with a minor.
Colton Alexander Mashburn, 22, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while intoxicated (endangering), possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Samantha Jo Sebella 19, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for minor consuming/possession of alcohol.
Jerry Michael Sullivan, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery and strangulation.
Carlos Vladimir Trejo Garcia, 21, of Danville, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Steven Nicholas Valle, 26, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Ashley Machell Warren, 21, of Ridgeville, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for Legend drugs paraphernalia possession and possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.