Thursday, August 29
Stephanie Kay Baggerly, 40, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Geoffrey Robert Martin, 37, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and held.
Quante Jovon Lamar Riley, 23, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Wednesday, August 28
Ryon Scott Justice, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and habitual traffic violator.
Elizabeth Marie Martin, 29, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Tuesday, August 27
William Cody Morrow, 31, of Hebron, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Brandon K. Phillips, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.