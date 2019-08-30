Watch the Rensselaer Republican website for updates to the arrest log

Jasper County Arrest Log

Friday, August 30

Darren Albert Miller, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and theft.

Trinton J. Newbury, 20, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for invasion of privacy.