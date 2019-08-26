Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, August 26
Daniel James Brown, 30, of Fowler, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for burglary of a dwelling, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief and auto theft.
Kyle Michael Custer, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of paraphernalia.
Sayra Leyla Gonzalez, 34, of Louisville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxication, endangering.
Colton David Johnson, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for burglary with intent to commit a felony or theft.
Matthew Richard Norwood, 37, of Monticello, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Zachary Andrew Reasor, 28, of Monee, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Michael Edward Zielinski, 36, of Sheridan, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication.