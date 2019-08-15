Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, August 15
Michael Ray Asher, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
Michelle Renee Blough, 20, of North Judson, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while suspended.
Erin Nicole Mackall, 26, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.
Youger Omar Sifontes-Portillo, 21, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.
Caleb James Westfall, 29, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Tuesday, August 13
Troy Lyle Daniels, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for violation of work release.