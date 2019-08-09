Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, August 8
Paul Edward Justice, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Angela Lynn Pullins, 37, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for body attachment.
Tuesday, August 6
Johnny Wayne Chambers, 30, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for auto theft.
Dylan Wade Hallett, 34, of Williamsport, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.
Michael Gordon Hughes, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and dealing in methamphetamine.
Cleopha Elizabeth Marlott, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for battery against a public safety officer.
Wayne John Mleczko, 64, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Caleb Charles Moore, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Cayla Lynn Moore, 27, of Morocco, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and dealing in methamphetamine.
Jeana Lynn Morrison, 35, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and dealing in methamphetamine.
Rickie James Owens, 41, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct and criminal recklessness.
Ryan Allen Skinner, 26, of Muncie, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for obstruction of justice.
Braden Scott Trudeau, 19, of Momence, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Randall Lee Williams, 49, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Amanda M. Woodruff, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, August 5
Danny J. Barker, 27, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16.
Amisty A. Barker, 28, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16.
Chad Bryant Kackos, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on a court order.
Joshua Curtis Rich, 19, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for invasion of privacy.
Joshua Wayne Slavens, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
Gale Lynn Stevens, 40, of Rensselaer, was arrested by violation of work release.