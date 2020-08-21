Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, August 21
Jacob W. Gallagher, 39, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy.
Devon Gray Rockman Landberg, 19, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Tina Louise Laskowski, 26, of Mishawaka, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Britton James Loane, 22, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Dalton Kenneth Shafer, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Brandon L. Taylor, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Thursday, August 20
David Dewayne Ulm, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, August 19
Ashley Nicole Burrow, 30, of Mt. Ayr, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for leaving the scene of a crash with personal damage.
Demarco Shakur Gillis, 23, of Indianapolis, was arrested for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Christopher Ryan Rodriguez, 29, of North Judson, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Jacob Daniel Valandingham, 20, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for criminal mischief.