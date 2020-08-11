Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, August 11
Christopher Michael Scott, 42, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery involving moderate bodily injury.
Erin Michelle Stevens, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for contempt of court.
Monday, August 10
Juan Carlos Canizalez, 44, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Travis Scott Crawford, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Teddy Edward Girton, 20, of Rushville, Indiana, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Rachel Mariam Hagadon, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested on a court order.
Steve Edward Hughes, 41, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for theft.
Jesus Marquez-Hernandez, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for never receiving a license.
Chelsea Louise Mattocks, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Jason Orlik, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Cesar Omar Vasquez-Hernandez, 36, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating a vehicle as a habitual violator and resisting law enforcement.
Curtis Joy Watson, 19, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Gregory Carroll Wiening, 47, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for public intoxication.
Erik Nathian Williams, 38, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of Legend drugs paraphernalia, violation of work release, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Stephen Reid Wright, 42, of Schererville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
Friday, August 7
Richard Walker, 40, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (Class A misdemeanor).
Jake Landon Wright, 26, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while consuming alcohol.
Thursday, August 6
Christine Diane Motts, 46, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Wednesday, August 5
Franklin Bernard Howze, 30, of Rainbow City, Alabama, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.