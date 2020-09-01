Jasper County Arrest Log
Tuesday, September 1
Juana Isela Aguilar-Lopez, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for never receiving a driver’s license.
Blake Hamelton Smart, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for child molesting.
Monday, August 31
Luis Rodrigo Calderon, 20, of Monon, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement and minor consuming/possession of alcohol.
David Anthony Hendrix, 50, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
Luis Enrique Villanueva Soliz, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for resisting law enforcement.
Joshua Wilson, 21, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for auto theft.