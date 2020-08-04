JASPER COUNTY ARREST LOG
Monday, August 3
Dakota Jack Burton, 25, of Remington, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Justin Isaiah Faler, 29, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Department of Natural Resources for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Daron Kareem Griffin, 23, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Rachel Mariam Hagadon, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Brandon John Jillson, 37, of Remington, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for domestic battery.
Aaron James Mullet, 29, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for strangulation.
Robert Anthony Perez, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for disorderly conduct.
Sherry Ann Sanders, 47, of Sacramento, California, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for interference with custody.
Kane Michael Stokes, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for never receiving a license.