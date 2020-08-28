Jasper County Arrest Log
Friday, August 28
Edson Oniell Acuna Paz, 32, of Cookeville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
David William Gaskin, 51, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a controlled substance.
Travis Ryan Jones, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for domestic battery, strangulation, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and dealing marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Joshua M. Pritt, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Coty Dean Steele, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department and held.
Delaney G. Worthy, 58, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested for driving while suspended.
Thursday, August 27
Katlyn Rae Malone, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.
Cozell Christopher McQueen, 36, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Joshua Curtis Rich, 20, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department or possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.
Wednesday, August 26
Brandon Lee Harrison, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Heather Ruth Snow, 42, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Jorge Alfredo Tapia-Miranda, 26, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.