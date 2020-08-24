Jasper County Arrest Log
Monday, August 24
David Raymond Billens, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for domestic battery.
Thomas Alan Dowds, 61, of Carolton, Texas, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for non-support of a dependent child.
Matthew J. Jennings, 41, of Richmond, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft ($750-$50,000) or previous conviction and home improvement fraud.
Anne Marie Lovely, 26, of Mt. Ayr, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order and theft.
Dennis Raymond Miller, 43, of Camby, Indiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).