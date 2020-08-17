JASPER COUNTY ARREST LOG
Monday, August 17
Juan Carlos Canizalez, 44, of Monon, was arrested on a court order.
Michael Ambrose Davis, 37, of Monticello, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Anthony Figueroa, 48, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with moderate bodily injury.
Glenn Michael Heffron, 37, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Steve Robert Henrion, 35, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Sabino N. Hernando, 60, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for violation of work release.
Franklin Bernard Howze, 30, of Rainbow City, Alabama, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Paige M. McCullough, 29, of Orland Park, Illinois, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for trespass, intimidation, aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and trafficking with inmate.
Brett B. Navarro, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Robert Anthony Perez, 32, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.
Derek Michael Rawson, 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Duana M. Rodger, 36, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated battery.
Edward Schroeder, 46, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery.
Daniel J. Smith, 34, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Eric Smith, 24, of Merrillville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Devin Alexander Ulm, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime and criminal mischief.
Jada Marie Wilson, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.