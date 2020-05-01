Jasper County Arrest Log
Thursday, April 30
Kyle Reginald Hall, 29, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish.
Scott David Helmcke, 56, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for resisting/fleeing law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Alicia Marie Pigg, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Dean Earl Pigg, 25, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
Mark Wayne Scheidt, 49, of St. John, Indiana, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated.
Kelly Thomas Walker, 64, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Wheatfield Police Department for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation and battery with a deadly weapon.
Wednesday, April 29
Thomas Gene Chambers, 27, of Kentland, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for failure to appear.
Tuesday, April 28
Brandon Thomas Dornak, 23, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for driving while intoxicated.
Jacob Allen Kaluf, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation.
Jesse Ryan Saddler, 30, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.