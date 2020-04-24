Watch the Rensselaer Republican website for updates to the arrest log

Jasper County Arrest Log

April 17-23

Thursday, April 23

Zachary Allen Smith, 37, of Kokomo, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and trespass.

Paul James Widup, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

Wednesday, April 22

Cheyenne Sue Collins, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.

Tuesday, April 21

Travis James Martin, 28, of Monticello, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for disorderly conduct and resisting/fleeing law enforcement.

Ryan Joseph Rans-Arnett, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.

Friday, April 17

Mauricio Hernandez-Rivas, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and never receiving a license.

Samuel Lee Reed, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested for operating while consuming alcohol.

