Jasper County Arrest Log
April 17-23
Thursday, April 23
Zachary Allen Smith, 37, of Kokomo, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and trespass.
Paul James Widup, 29, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and obstruction of justice.
Wednesday, April 22
Cheyenne Sue Collins, 30, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for theft.
Tuesday, April 21
Travis James Martin, 28, of Monticello, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for disorderly conduct and resisting/fleeing law enforcement.
Ryan Joseph Rans-Arnett, 23, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for operating while intoxicated, refusal.
Friday, April 17
Mauricio Hernandez-Rivas, 29, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and never receiving a license.
Samuel Lee Reed, 52, of Wheatfield, was arrested for operating while consuming alcohol.