DEMOTTE — Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home southwest of DeMotte Oct. 6. Deputies arrived to find a man who identified himself as Michael T. Baggerly, 23, of DeMotte, who appeared to be intoxicated and agitated, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Baggerly allegedly passed out on the bedroom floor of the residence. A victim told police Baggerly woke up and was growling while hitting and head butting the wall, which was causing damage. The victim stated when she confronted him, he grabbed her arm and began head butting her. She said she grabbed her child and left the room.
Baggerly was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center in Rensselaer and charged with:
• Domestic battery (Level 6 felony)
• Criminal mischief (Class B misdemeanor)
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.