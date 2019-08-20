RENSSELAER — Thirty-seven-year-old Kevin Stone was recently incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center on charges of possessing methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and criminal trespassing, a class A misdemeanor. This is according to information from the JCSO.
On the morning of July 16, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a suspicious vehicle parked on the caller’s property, which is approximately 2.5 miles southwest of Rensselaer.
Deputies arrived on the scene to find that the suspicious vehicle had backed into a double-locked gate which had a “No Trespassing” sign. The vehicle was registered to Stone but unoccupied.
Stone was then located elsewhere on the property, when he allegedly admitted to being the driver of the vehicle, and he was taken into custody. While searching his vehicle, deputies found a small clear plastic baggy containing a white crystal substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.