REMINGTON — Thirty-year-old Daniel Brown of Fowler was arrested Aug. 24, on charges of burglary, a level 5 felony, auto theft, a level 6 felony, criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor and criminal recklessness, a class B misdemeanor.
This is according to information from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 24th the JCSO received a 911 call reference to an auto theft in progress from a residence just south of Remington.
The Remington Town Marshal was the first to arrive on scene with a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy arriving a short time later. Reports on the case said that the stolen vehicle passed back by the residence that it had been stolen from while officers were still speaking with the victim.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and Brown was identified as the driver. Officers reported that Brown had forced entry into the barn where the stolen vehicle was located and, while doing so, damaged other items.