JASPER COUNTY — On April 30th, 2019, the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group, along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s office, reportedly purchased a gram of cocaine from Hilario Mercado, Jr., 36, of DeMotte, at a location within Keener Township. This is according to information from the JCSO.
In the morning hours of July 15, Mercado was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center for incarceration for the charge of dealing cocaine, a level 4 felony.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office expressed thanks to the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group, the Newton County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their continued support in these on-going investigations.