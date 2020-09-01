JASPER COUNTY — Surveillance video helped Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies nab a DeMotte man for two counts of auto theft last week.
Joshua Wilson, 21, of DeMotte, was arrested on a warrant during the afternoon hours of Friday, Aug. 28, by JCSD deputies and transported to the county’s detention center.
The warrant was issued June 16 after Wilson was recognized by surveillance video while driving off in another person’s car at a business located at Indiana 10 and I-65 near the DeMotte/Roselawn exit. The incident occurred on March 7.
According to the victim, she had fueled her vehicle at a station near the I-65 exit and went into the business to purchase other items. She left her car unlocked and running while shopping at the business and when she returned to her vehicle she found it missing.
According to a witnesses on the scene, they observed a man get out of one vehicle, which was later found to also be stolen, and into the victim’s car before driving away.
The surveillance video, descriptions from witnesses and an anonymous source helped police crack the case and a warrant was requested.
